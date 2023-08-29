The Lord Baltimore Lions Club held their annual club picnic on Saturday, Aug. 19, at the Gude home. Lions and guests gathered under some beautiful weather for an afternoon of fun, fellowship and a celebration of club service from the recently concluded Service Year 2022-2023.
Lions attending the picnic received their earned awards, and the ceremony concluded with the Immediate Past President Janet Bauer naming of the Lord Baltimore Lion of the Year, Lion Thrynn Kirby.
This year, three Lord Baltimore Lions received the Melvin Jones Award for Humanitarian Service. Those honors went to President Lion Scott Brannan, Secretary Lion Kathy Brannan and Lion Vince Whapham.