The Lord Baltimore Lions Club Board of Directors recently celebrated the beginning of the new Service Year 2020-2021 by holding the first board meeting of the year in the driveway of members Karl and Anne Gude.
Over the past few months, the Lord Baltimore Lions Board, like other volunteer organizations, has been forced to meet through teleconference or Zoom formats, and for several members, the opportunity to meet outdoors was a welcomed experience.
Lion President Jack Bauer opened the meeting of the 15-member board and remarked, “Isn’t it great to again be in a meeting where we are all in the same area and able to share information face to face?”
Members attending the meeting wore masks and were seated 6 feet apart on portable folding chairs. Bauer also reported that he is hoping to schedule a Lord Baltimore Lions Club membership meeting in late August, at an outdoor site where social-distancing and adherence to CDC guidelines would be followed. All LBLC membership meetings since March have been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Lord Baltimore Lions Club officers were also elected during the spring and will serve in leadership positions from July 2020 until June 30, 2021: President Jack Bauer; First Vice-President/PDG Karl Gude; Second Vice-President John Monahan; Secretary/PCS Janet Bauer; Treasurer/PCT Don Stein; Assistant Treasurer Don Sherwood; Lion Tamer Don Austin; Tail Twister Anne Gude; Membership Chair Bob Wisgirda; Past President Anne Gude; LCIF Coordinator/PDG Karl Gude; Club Service Chair Ken Phillips; Director (one year) Paul Bolton; Director (one year) Tom Molnar; Director (two years) Pete Moore; and Director (two years) Tony Rinaudo.
The Lord Baltimore Lions Club service area includes Bethany Beach, Ocean View, Millville, Frankford, Clarkesville and Dagsboro. When conditions return to normal, club member meetings will be on the first and third Wednesdays of each month at 6:30 p.m. at Mac’s Catering in Millville. Those who are interested in serving the community and would like more information about the Lord Baltimore Lions Club can contact Lion Secretary Janet at (302) 537-5175 or visit www.lordbaltimorelionsclub.com.