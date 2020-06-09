Lord Baltimore Lions Club members recently delivered more than 4,000 pounds of food to the Delaware Food Bank in Milford, as well as a cash donation and gift cards, collected in a joint project with Mariners Bethel United Methodist Church in Ocean View.
Lions Club representative Karl Gude said, “Our newest service project was a great success. We filled the trailer with 4,707 pounds of food. … We also collected $8,800 in cash and checks, and $1,000 in gift cards.”
“I cannot say enough about the generosity of our community. Lord Baltimore Lions have been working with Mariners’ Feed My Sheep for the past four years and this year with the Sussex Ministerium at the Bethany Beach homeless shelter. Our members also serve at the Delaware Food Bank once a month, so this was a good fit for our club.”
Gude thanked all the Lord Baltimore Lions and Lionesses who helped.
“I know for my part it was really good to be serving again. The need is still there for this service. We are looking at another collection at the end of June with a special request for health and hygiene products, along with non-perishables. Our Lions will unload the cars so the donors can stay in their car and we all stay safe. Thanks again to all the Lions who helped. It was an honor to serve with you.”
The groups will be collecting the additional items from Monday, June 22, through Friday, June 26, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Mariners’ church parking lot. Donors are being encouraged to look at the list of needed items and pick up items while they shop.
They are also specifically collecting health and hygiene items for Indian River children. Donors can pick anything from the suggested list for children from newborn to late teen. Suggested items include:
• Babies — diapers (any size), disposable training pants (any size), baby wipes, baby lotion, baby powder, baby rash cream.
• Dental — toothbrushes, toothpaste, dental floss, mouthwash.
• Skin — soap, sunscreen, lotion, bug spray, adhesive bandages, antibiotic ointment (Triple A) sunburn spray and shampoo.
• Feminine hygiene products.
Collection will take place at Mariners Bethel United Methodist Church on Monday through Friday, June 22-26, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Distribution dates will be July 8 at Lord Baltimore Elementary School in Ocean View and July 9 at Southern Delaware School of Arts in Selbyville.