An annual highlight for members of the Lord Baltimore Lions Club occurs every August as the Lions have the opportunity to cook for the Special Olympics athletes enjoying the camp experience at Camp Barnes near Frankford. The young people enjoy the facilities of the camp and on one evening, the Lions enjoy meeting with them and preparing a meal of grilled hamburgers, cheeseburgers and hotdogs.
This year, the Lions cooked for the first group of athletes on Sunday, Aug. 7, and again for another group on Monday, Aug. 15. During both days, the groups comprised approximately 100 athletes and more, including staff and other volunteers. David Halley, the new president and CEO of Special Olympics Delaware was on hand to greet and thank the 15 Lions who worked both sessions. The weather was good both days, organizers said, adding that the renovated dining hall was comfortable and only made the meal taste better.
In addition to supporting major world causes including vision, diabetes awareness, hunger, the environment, youth causes and fighting childhood cancer, the Lord Baltimore Lions strive to remain active in supporting community causes, such as Special Olympics, and many others. The club comprises adult men and women who are interested in serving to help and better the life of the citizens in the community.
For more information about the Lord Baltimore Lions Club, visit www.lordbaltimorelionsclub.com or contact Lion President Janet Bauer at (302) 537-5175 or email Lion Secretary John at john.monahan13@gmail.com.