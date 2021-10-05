The Lord Baltimore Lions Club celebrated their 75th anniversary year of service with a dinner and ceremony held at the Cripple Creek Golf & Country Club near Dagsboro on Thursday, Sept. 30. Lions representing other clubs in Delaware District 22D were also joined by Lions from Maryland to pay tribute and honor the Lord Baltimore Lions Club.
The Lord Baltimore Lions Club was chartered in January 1946 and was sponsored by the Millsboro Lions Club. The Lord Baltimore Lions Club was the 12th Lions Club chartered in Delaware at the time. The original club membership included 30 men, and the meetings from 1946 to 1967 were held at the Lord Baltimore School.
Today, in their 75th year, the Lord Baltimore Lions Club’s membership has grown to 63 members, including men and women, who dedicate their time in support of people of all ages in the communities of Bethany Beach, Ocean View, Millville, Frankford, Clarksville and Dagsboro.
Lions President Karl Gude hosted the evening of celebration and recounted special highlights of club services in his 29 years of membership. The longest-serving member, with 57 years, Lion Ken Crooks spoke about knowing many of the original club members of 1946, and he shared his memories of earlier club years.
Lions Club International Past Director Richard Liebno traveled from Maryland to commend the Lord Baltimore Lions for such a longstanding commitment to community service. Other speakers included the District Governor of District 22D David Mitchell, who offered congratulations on this significant achievement and commitment to Lions service. Vice District Governor in District 22D Daniel Elkins personally thanked the club for an incredibly special donation of Lions vests for the members of his Bellefonte Lions, giving them “much-needed community visibility” in 2018 as they began their first year of operation as a Lions Club.
The guest speaker for the evening was Charlie Paparella, host of the “Travels with Charlie” TV feature. “Charlie provided interesting stories, added some inspirational comments, told a few jokes, and sang songs that were memorable and engaged the Lions and guests that attended the special celebration.”
The Lord Baltimore Lions Club is part of Lions Club International, the largest international service organization in the world, which includes 1.4 million members in more than 48,000 clubs serving in more than 200 countries worldwide. The global causes for Lions include vision, diabetes awareness, combatting hunger, protecting environment and supporting youth and fighting childhood cancer.
On the local level, Lord Baltimore Lions actively support causes that directly impact the lives of local people in need. To learn more about the Lord Baltimore Lions Club, visit the website at www.lordbaltimorelionsclub.com or call Lions Secretary Janet at (302) 537-5175.