The Lord Baltimore Lions Club held its annual Yard & Bake Sale on Saturday, Oct. 10, at the Millville Volunteer Fire Company lot in Millville. Several hundred people visited the outdoor sale between 7 a.m. and noon. Items for sale included tools, furniture, household items, clothing for all ages, toys, books, CDs and DVDs.
Extremely popular in this year’s offerings were puzzles and games, organizers said, and a selection of baked goods, cookies and cakes — all prepared by Lions Club members — was once again sold out by mid-morning.
Event Co-Chairs Lion Anne and PDG Karl Gude thanked loyal members of the community and beyond for supporting the event, which raised more than $2,100. All proceeds from the Yard & Bake Sale support Lord Baltimore Lions Charities in the community.
To learn more about the Lord Baltimore Lions Club, visit www.lordbaltimorelionsclub.com, email Lion John at john.monahan13@gmail.com or call Lion Secretary Janet Bauer at (302) 537-5175.