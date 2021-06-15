Lions Club International (LCI) has identified five unique world causes for Lions Clubs to embrace and to support annually through developing service projects. The areas of focus, according to LCI, include vision, diabetes awareness, hunger, childhood cancer and protecting the environment.
Recently, Lord Baltimore Lions Club Environmental Committee Chair Paul Hammond assembled a team of Lord Baltimore Lions to clean the club’s assigned section of Bethany Beach of any litter and other identifiable items that hinder the environmental health of the beach.
During this initial beach cleaning for 2021, the two-hour service project produced only 4 pounds of litter. Participating Lions Jack Bauer, Jeff Hilovsky, Paul Bolton, Paul Hammond, and Pat and John Monahan collected bottle caps, wrappers, paper cups, cigarette butts, a few plastic bottles and other assorted items that were identified and cataloged in a report to DNREC.
According to Lord Baltimore Lions Club President Jack Bauer, “The Lord Baltimore Lions will plan to clean the assigned section of Bethany Beach about two to three more times through the summer and again into the fall 2021.”
The Adopt a Beach Project was first introduced in 2019 by Lion Steve Straneva, the previous Lord Baltimore Lions environmental chair.
For additional information on this project or to learn more about other community services performed by the Lord Baltimore Lions, contact Communications Chair John Monahan at john.monahan13@gmail.com, visit the website at www.lordbaltimorelionsclub.com or call Lion Secretary Janet at (302) 537-5175.