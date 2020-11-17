The Lord Baltimore Lions Club, based in Ocean View, joined with thousands of Lions from clubs locally and around the world to support World Diabetes Day, held world-wide on Saturday, Nov. 14.
The promotion of diabetes awareness among all citizens is a service performed by Lions Club members. In addition to supporting the causes of vision, the environment, combating hunger and childhood cancer, spreading information about the impact of diabetes remains among the five focus areas of service for Lions.
Members noted that recent updates from the Center for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) and the American Diabetes Association confirm that 34.2 million Americans have diabetes, and new cases number 1.5 million per year.
Lion John Monahan, communication chair and second vice-president for the Lord Baltimore Lions, said many Lions Clubs serving within Multiple District 22D (including Delaware, parts of Maryland and Washington, D.C.) hope to plan some virtual events and safely organized onsite programs to inform citizens about how people can control the spread of Type 2 diabetes.
“The numbers continue to rise at a startling rate, and what is very concerning is the lack of information about the ‘prediabetes condition’ where a person’s blood sugar level is higher than normal but not high enough to be diagnosed as Type 2 diabetes.”
According to Monahan, the CDC Report says that “approximately 88 million adults have prediabetes and about 84 percent of those people do not know that they have the condition” (https://www.cdc.gov/diabetes/basics/quick-facts.html).
The Lord Baltimore Lions program for World Diabetes Day included an information display at G&E Hocker’s supermarket at the Bethany Loop store. The information available for the public included books and pamphlets on diabetes issues and an assortment of materials on healthy eating, exercise, safe food choices and ways to live with both Type 1, Type 2 and dealing with prediabetes.
Monahan reported that 96 people stopped by to choose materials that were supplied by the Delaware Department of Health & Social Services, the American Diabetes Association and the CDC. Lions volunteers working the project included Lions Pat Monahan, Victoria Hammond, PDG Karl Gude and Lion John Monahan.
To learn more about the Lord Baltimore Lions Club, visit www.lordbaltimorelionsclub.com or their page Facebook, email Lion John at john.monahan13@gmail.com or call Lions Secretary Janet Bauer at (302) 537-5175.