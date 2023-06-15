Lord Baltimore Lions Club installs new officers for 2023-2024

The Lord Baltimore Lions Club held its annual Installation of New Officers meeting on Wednesday evening, June 7, at Mac’s Catering in Millville. The yearly event, which is scheduled in June, provides an opportunity for Lions members to celebrate the highlights of the Lord Baltimore Lions “Year of Service” and to celebrate the incoming club leaders who were recruited to serve in February and placed in nomination for the club election in March 2023.
The Lord Baltimore Lions invited Past District Governor Kenny Vincent to lead the Installation Ceremony. Vincent was district governor in Delaware from 2019 to 2020 and serves this year as the Global Service Team leader in Lions District 22D. He was joined at the dinner by his Partner in Service, Lion Cindy Vincent. Both are members of the Dewey Beach Lions Club.
Vincent congratulated the new officers on their willingness to serve in leadership and emphasized the important role each officer performed in contributing to the overall success of the Lions Club. During the Installation Ceremony, he also emphasized key responsibilities of each position. In concluding the ceremony, he invited all club members to congratulate the newly installed officers.
Lord Baltimore Lions President Janet Bauer offered closing remarks and spoke of the positive service activities performed during the year. Following her remarks, Incoming Lions President Scott Brannan told members that he looked forward to the new service year, and he was enthused at the possibilities for the Lord Baltimore Lions to expand present service opportunities and to find new ones to better assist people of all ages who are living in the Lord Baltimore Lions Club service region.
These Lord Baltimore Lions Club Members will serve in the following leadership positions starting July 1, until June 30, 2024: President, Scott Brannan; 1st Vice-President, Tony Rinaudo; Second Vice-President, Thrynn Kirby; Third Vice-President, Tom Molnar, Secretary, Kathy Brannan; Assistant Secretary, John Monahan; Treasurer, Janet Bauer; Assistant Treasurer, Don Sherwood; Lion Tamer, Bob Wisgirda; Tail Twister, Sheryl Lewis and Claire Noble; Membership, Karl Gude and Helene Kirby; Director 1 Year, Paul Bolton and Karen Lucas; Director 2 Years, Anne Gude and Helene Kirby; Club Services, Jack Bauer; Communications Chair, Janet Bauer; and LCIF Coordinator, Karl Gude.
The Lord Baltimore Lions Club service area includes Bethany Beach, Ocean View, Millville, Frankford, Clarkesville and Dagsboro. Adult men and women interested in serving the community who would like more information about the Lord Baltimore Lions Club can contact Lion Secretary John Monahan at john.monahan13@gmail.com or visit the website at www.lordbaltimorelionsclub.org.