The Lord Baltimore Lions Club held its Annual Installation of Officers & Awards Dinner on June 15 at Mac’s Catering in Millville. The guest of honor for the evening was Lions District Governor for District 22, Daniel M. Elkins, who in his remarks acknowledged the accomplishments of the past service and the continued ongoing commitments to service demonstrated by Lord Baltimore Lions Club members in many areas to meet the needs of the citizens in the service region.
The Lord Baltimore Lions were initially chartered on Jan. 23,1946. In September 2021, the LBLC celebrated the 75th anniversary of the club. As vice district governor at that time, Elkins recalled being at the celebration as he called upon members last fall to “continue in this service leadership tradition for another 75 years and more.”
Special awards of the evening included a recognition of Past District Governor and long-term Lord Baltimore Lions Member Charlie Hudson on his 50 years of service with the club. In special recognition for service during the past year, outgoing Lion President PDG Karl Gude awarded the honor of Lord Baltimore Lions Club “Lion of the Year Award” to co-recipients Kathy Brannan and Scott Brannan.
The Lord Baltimore Lions Club members serving in the leadership positions from July 1 until June 30, 2023, include: President PCS Janet Bauer; 1st Vice-President Lion Scott Brannan; Second Vice-President Lion Tom Molnar; Secretary Lion John Monahan; Assistant Secretary Lion Kathy Brannan; Treasurer Lion Don Sherwood; Assistant Treasurer PCT Don Stein; Lion Tamer Lion Tony Rinaudo; Tail Twister Lion Anne Gude; Membership Lion Bob Wisgirda; Director 1 Year, Lion Thrynn Kirby; Director 1 Year, Lion Tom Roth; Director 2 Years, Lion Karen Lucas; Director 2 Years, Lion Paul Bolton; Service Chair Lion Jack Bauer; Communications Chair Lion John Monahan; and LCIF Coordinator PDG Karl Gude.
The Lord Baltimore Lions Club service area includes Bethany Beach, Ocean View, Millville, Frankford, Clarkesville and Dagsboro. Adult men and women interested in serving the community and who would like more information about the Lord Baltimore Lions Club can visit www.lordbaltimorelionsclub.com, visit the group’s page on Facebook or contact Lion Secretary John at john.monahan13@gmail.com.