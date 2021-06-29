The members of the Lord Baltimore Lions Club held their final meeting of the service year 2020-2021 on Wednesday, June 16. The meeting was held at Mac’s Catering in Millville. Lions attending had the opportunity to welcome a special guest speaker, Lions District 22-D District Gov.-Elect David Mitchell, who attended with his spouse, Linda.
Mitchell spoke briefly to members and shared some ideas he has for his term in office that was to begin in July. Following his remarks, Mitchell led the installation ceremony for the new officers, and he remained through the evening to participate in the club awards ceremony and to congratulate each of the new officers and award winners.
The Lord Baltimore Lions Club’s Lion of the Year Award went to PDG Karl Gude. A special recognition and Award of Appreciation was given to retiring Lion Don Austin for his 29 years of service to Lionism. Austin spent 12 of those years as an active member of the Lord Baltimore Lions Club. During the evening, club members paid tribute with a moment of silence to recently departed Lion and friend Ken Phillips.
The Lord Baltimore Lions Club members serving leadership positions starting July 1, until June 30, 2022, include:
- President, PDG Karl Gude;
- 1st Vice-President, Lion John Monahan;
- Second Vice-President, Lion Tom Molnar;
- Secretary, PCS Janet Bauer;
- Treasurer, Lion Don Sherwood;
- Assistant Treasurer, PCT Don Stein;
- Lion Tamer, Lion Mary Davis;
- Tail Twister, Lion Anne Gude;
- Membership, Lion Bob Wisgirda;
- Director 1 Year, Lion Tony Rinaudo;
- Director 1 Year, Lion Pete Moore;
- Director 2 Years, Lion Thrynn Kirby
- Director 2 Years, Lion Tom Roth
- Club Services, IPP Jack Bauer;
- Communications Chair, Lion Paul Bolton; and
- LCIF Coordinator, PDG Karl Gude.
The Lord Baltimore Lions Club service area includes Bethany Beach, Ocean View, Millville, Frankford, Clarksville and Dagsboro. Adults interested in serving the community who would like more information about the Lord Baltimore Lions Club should contact Lion Secretary Janet at (302) 537-5175 or visit www.lordbaltimorelionsclub.com.