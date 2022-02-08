With their recent morning work shift completed on Friday, Jan. 28, Lord Baltimore Lions Club members celebrated their five-year anniversary of monthly service at the Delaware Food Bank in Milford. Starting with the initial work shift back on Jan. 27, 2017, a total of 24 Lord Baltimore Lions have put in at least a few shifts or more over the years, joining a core group of Lions who have worked through the full five years of commitment.
On May 10, 2021, the LBLC Board of Directors agreed to a recommendation to expand the Lord Baltimore Lions Club’s Delaware Food Bank Project to include an afternoon shift from 1 to 4 p.m. on the second Monday of each month. Over the past eight months, Lions volunteers have staffed the Monday shift regularly to support the needs of thousands in Sussex County, and especially in the club service area, who suffer from times of food insecurity.
The Lord Baltimore Lions Club Food Bank coordinators are John Monahan and Jack Bauer. Bauer has volunteered every month because, he said, “Combating hunger is one of the five identified major world causes of Lions Club International. The need is real, so it is important that Lions volunteer in this area.”
Monahan said, “We are fortunate and grateful to the resolute Lions that have volunteered over the years and will stay with this project as we enter our sixth year of service and, hopefully, many more.”
The Lord Baltimore Lions also support other programs that address food insecurity in the communities that comprise the LBLC service region. For additional information about the “Feed My Sheep” program and the food distribution project in Frankford, contact Lord Baltimore Lions Club President Karl Gude at lionkarl@hotmail.com.
Members of the Lord Baltimore Lions Club consist of adult men and women who are interested in serving the local communities where they reside. For more information, visit www.lordbaltimorelionsclub.com or contact Lion Secretary Janet Bauer at (302) 537-5175.