Members of the Lord Baltimore Lions Club attended the Annual Melvin Jones Breakfast held at the Maple Dale Country Club in Dover on Saturday, Jan. 14. Seven members of the LBLC Lions joined with lions from other clubs in District 22D to celebrate the birthday of Melvin Jones founding father of Lions Club International.
The annual celebration also provides clubs with the opportunity to donate to Lions Club International Foundation in support of the relief work lions are engaged in throughout the world, and this year also to provide relief to the displaced people of Ukraine. LCIF also supports the major causes of Lions that include vision, hunger relief, protecting the environment, diabetes awareness, supporting childhood cancer research and supporting local community needs. Every Lions Club is unique in the local service commitment to address and provide for local community needs.
Lion Secretary John Monahan presented a donation to LCIF Co-Chair PDG Ken Chew on behalf of the Lord Baltimore Lions Club.
Serving the communities of Ocean View, Bethany Beach, Millville, Clarksville, Frankford and Dagsboro, the Lord Baltimore Lions are in their 76th year of service and are part of a global network of more than 48,000 Lions Clubs with more than 1.4 million members. To learn more, visit the Lord Baltimore Lions on Facebook or check out the website at https://e-clubhouse.org/sites/lordbaltimorede/index.php, or contact Lion President Janet Bauer at (302) 537-5175 or email Lion Secretary John at john.monahan13@gmail.com.