Vietnam veteran Fulton Loppatto has been providing services for “eligible veterans and military service members from the active, guard and reserve forces” for decades, through his position as district commander and post adjutant for VFW Post 7234.
Though his role at VFW Post 7234 most commonly calls for ensuring veterans get their benefits, lobbying for changes veterans wish to see and raising money for veterans services through fundraising events, those tasks only scratch the surface of his duties.
A huge part of Loppatto’s duties involves encouragement and education. With there being commonly held misconceptions amongst the veteran community regarding membership to a VFW (such as it only being an option for career veterans, older individuals and retirees), it is Loppatto’s job to help resolve those misconceptions and begin the process of making sure every veteran that is entitled to assistance is getting it.
A memorable instance wherein Loppatto was able to successfully do just that, occurred years ago, when he was able to help a young homeless veteran claim his benefits and witness that same veteran be able to find housing and other necessities shortly thereafter. For Loppatto, it is moments like those that make what he does worth it.
In addition to the encouragement and education of veterans, Loppatto must do the same for volunteers as well. Through interest meetings and social media presence, Loppatto ensures that any individual who is unsure about volunteering with the VFW knows that there is more excitement to the job than what meets the eye. With a range of volunteer opportunities from providing transportation and organizing events to helping build housing, the volunteers at VFW 7234 know no boring days, he said.
Though educating veterans and volunteers about benefits and activities serves as one of Loppatto’s most crucial roles, he said he hopes it is not just for the activities and the benefits that individuals become a member of the VFW Post 7234.
“Join because you want to be a part of something. Join for the camaraderie amongst veterans who can talk to each other about certain topics they will understand because they lived through similar experiences.”
Ultimately, what Loppatto said he hopes for the most is success in providing for the veteran community, and making sure no veteran gets forgotten and left behind.