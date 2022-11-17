A dozen Quilts of Valor were presented to 11 male veterans and one female veteran this week, to honor them for their service, and to offer comfort and healing.
Recipients were Sharon Ruest, retired U.S. Navy captain, who served in Iraq; Andrew Artemchuk, U.S. Army, Vietnam; Charles Guido Jr., U.S. Air Force, Vietnam; Michael Schiffer, U.S. Marine Corps, Korea; Richard Delaney, U.S. Air Force, Desert Storm; Herman Oberg, U.S. Army, Vietnam; Charles Plis, U.S. Air Force, Vietnam; Charles Sadtler, U.S. Marine Corps, Vietnam; Jeffrey Ringel, U.S. Marine Corps, Desert Storm; Charles Myers, U.S. Army, Korea; Henry Fales, U.S. Army, Desert Storm and Iraq; and Charles Gill, U.S. Army, Desert Storm and Afghanistan.
“It’s very symbolic. You’re wrapped in the quilt. They provide healing and comfort, and they are also meant to be — when you remember, you remember positively. You remember fellow soldiers you served with and the honor of that and the good people they are and were,” Post Commander John Gossart told the Coastal Point following the ceremony.
“There are people who — we ask for them to accept a quilt, and they don’t want it. You always get that. Over and over again, people will say, ‘I’m nobody special. I’m no hero. I was just doing my job.’ I’m a recipient of a Quilt of Valor, and it’s a very emotional thing,” Gossart said.
Recipients, chosen by a VFW Post committee, were wrapped in quilts during the VFW Post 7234 Veterans’ Day observance in Ocean View on Nov. 11.
“We have a list of many people in our post that are deserving of quilts. We have several World War II veterans still living and a number of Korean [War] veterans still living. The bulk are Vietnam veterans. And we also have Desert Storm, Desert Shield… We are trying to address our older membership first. We want them to receive a quilt. That has been our focus. We have lots of people that we are trying to get quilts for, but we are restricted by the number that we can get,” Gossart said.
Quilts of Valor was started in 2003 by Catherine Roberts, whose son, Nat, was deployed in Iraq.
Roberts’ tells her story on the organization’s website at www.qovf.org, writing, “The dream was as vivid as real life. I saw a young man sitting on the side of his bed in the middle of the night, hunched over. The permeating feeling was one of utter despair. I could see his war demons clustered around, dragging him down into an emotional gutter. Then, as if viewing a movie, I saw him in the next scene wrapped in a quilt. His whole demeanor changed from one of despair to one of hope and well-being. The quilt had made this dramatic change. The message of my dream was quilts equals healing.
“The model appeared simple: Have a volunteer team who would donate their time and materials to make a quilt. One person would piece the top and the other would quilt it. I saw the name for this special quilt. It was Quilt of Valor, a QOV,” she wrote.
Quilts of Valor is now in every state. Nominations are made by those in military organizations, as well as by individuals who can nominate themselves or someone else, according to Dana Mason, a member of the organization who, with Marguerite Niemoeller of Quilts of Valor, took part in the ceremony at the VFW Post.
“It’s a lifetime award, and the hope is the recipient will pass it on to family members,” Mason said, explaining that the quilts are made by members of local quilting guilds in Georgetown and Lewes, community and church groups, and individuals. She and Niemoeller also make the 60-by-80-inch quilts.
So far this year, 200 quilts have been given to veterans throughout Delaware. Nationwide, since records started being kept, 326,700 quilts have been presented.