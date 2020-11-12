A 15-year-old Boy Scout working toward the rank of Eagle Scout built a shelter at the Worcester County (Md.) Firing Range to allow training in all weather — a project he has dedicated about 360 hours to finishing.
“This Adirondack will allow the public and police to train in all sorts of weather, because when they go to the range they must sight in their weapons that day or they will not be able to shoot for a while. It will also give them a covered area to shoot at the table I made, or prone in a lying-down shooting position that is the most stable, to help keep the sun glare out of their gun optics, or sights.
“The public and police snipers will also use this building to scope in their rifles in a controlled environment,” explained Connor Smith, a ninth-grade student at Stephen Decatur High School in Berlin, Md., and member Ocean View Boy Scout Troop 281.
Smith built the 9-by-14-foot, three-sided structure, with windows and a cantilever roof, shooting bench, gun rack and targets.
Smith, whose mother, Jennifer DeGiovanni, is a deputy at the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office, whose father is Ocean City (Md.) Police Retired Sgt. Jeff Smith and whose stepfather is Ocean City Police Lt. Greg DeGiovanni, has worked toward the Eagle Scout rank for six months.
“At the beginning of the summer, I had a conversation with one of the firearms instructors who teaches at the Worcester County Firing Range, who said that there was a need for a structure for shooters to shoot from the 100-yard line. I then decided that it would be a great Eagle Scout project for me to build,” he said, explaining that the firing range is open to the public and also used by local, state and federal police agencies “to help train police and public to shoot guns in a safe environment.”
“I first got the idea in June. I was talking to Lt. Mark Doyle, and he said there was a need for it,” Smith said. Doyle is a retired Ocean City police officer and family friend.
“It did turn out the way I was hoping. I really like the way it turned out,” said Smith, who shoots for fun and isn’t yet sure what career he’d like to pursue.
“We are allowed to ask for help with our projects,” he said, crediting several people who lent their expertise, including Ocean City Police Department Lt. Rick Moreck. Smith was presented with a plaque by Boy Scout leaders, to honor him for his achievement.
Smith, who lives near Ocean View, cut the ribbon in front of the shelter at a dedication ceremony on Thursday, Nov. 5, at the firing range on Langmaid Road in Newark, Md.
Among those attending were members of Smith’s family, including his twin sister, Hailey, Moreck, Berlin Police Chief Arnold Downing, Doyle, Assistant Scoutmaster John Douds, Worcester County Sheriff Matt Crisafulli, Troop 281Committee Chairman Peter Kangas and Worcester County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Doug Dods.
Smith became involved in Boy Scouts when he was in first grade, his mother said, noting that her son must complete paperwork, then appear before a panel of Scouts and answer questions, before formally earning rank of Eagle Scout.
“Being in the Boy Scouts, I learned a lot of leadership skills and made a lot of friends. I’ve had some great experiences I will never forget, and I got a lot of good advice about ways to lead and how to make learning opportunities more fun,” Smith said.
His sister is a Girl Scout, and both are involved in 4-H.
Atlantic Concrete in Milford, owned by Skip Jones, donated concrete for the project. Dr. Donald Hattier of Beachview Chiropractic in Millville and his sister, Julie Hattier, who operates a skincare and wellness business, donated, as did other area businesses, American Legion Synepuxent Post 166, the Ocean City Police Department’s Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 10, Snow Hill (Md.) Police Department, Worcester FOP Lodge 50 and Vietnam Veterans of America No. 1091.