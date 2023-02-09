The public is being invited to act as paparazzi, and cheer and applaud for guests attending Night to Shine, a prom for the developmentally disabled ages 14 and older, on Friday, Feb. 10, at the Ocean View Church of Christ.
“We want this to be a community event. Anybody in the community who would like to be part of it, the simple thing we need is paparazzi, people to get there at 5:30 that evening and welcome them when they arrive. We want a big old crowd welcoming them as they are walking in, cheering them on, taking pictures. From the moment they walk up, we want them to feel this is their special night. That’s the idea of the whole evening, to make them feel as special as they are, and make sure each and every one of them enjoys the evening,” the Rev. Ethan Magee, church pastor, said.
Ocean View Police Chief Kenneth McLaughlin said he has been looking forward to Night to Shine — especially since it has been virtual for the past couple of years, due to COVID-related restrictions, but will return as a live prom this year.
“It’s just heartwarming, very cool,” McLaughlin said about the event that police officers support. Officers attend, dancing and interacting with the guests.
“They will pull up in cars, vans, limos, and there is a red carpet. They get out of the car and there are a whole bunch of people there, retired police officers from the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 16. People are clapping and pictures are popping. Really a very nice event,” McLaughlin said.
“It’s my favorite thing I’ve ever done in my ministry,” Magee said.
The prom, free for all guests, will begin at 6 p.m. and feature dinner and dancing, plus dinner for the guests’ parents in a different part of the church. Pre-registration is required and can be done until the day of the event. Prom guests are limited to 100. For more information, email office@ccovde.org or call (302) 539-7468.
Limousines are available to transport guests to the church, with the car and drivers all donated by a community whose support “has been overwhelming,” Magee said.
The inspiration of Christian football player Tim Tebow, Night to Shine is proclaimed on his website at www.timtebowfoundation.org as an “unforgettable prom night experience, centered on God’s love for people with special needs.”
“This prom is the most fun thing, the most special thing. Anybody who’s watching, it makes a lasting impression. We get participants from throughout the community, from all over the place. They love it. The parents really appreciate it. It’s a real blessing to them,” Magee said.
“This group is so easy to love. It’s fun, impactful, a really special thing.”