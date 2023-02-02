Night to Shine, a prom-style event for developmentally disabled people 14 or older, will return to the Ocean View Church of Christ next month as a much-anticipated live event, after two years of being virtual due to pandemic restrictions.
Planned for 6 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 10, at the church, located at 55 West Avenue, the prom will begin with a rousing welcome for guests, who will step inside and find stations where ladies can have their hair done and makeup applied and where gentlemen can get their shoes shined.
“That’s the idea of the whole evening, to make them feel as special as they are and make sure each and every one of them enjoys the evening,” the Rev. Ethan Magee, pastor, told the Coastal Point this week.
“It’s such a great event. We’re really excited to do it in person again. There is way more interaction, and it’s much more special,” he said about the prom.
The local event started about seven years ago in Ocean View and attracts about 100 guests — each with a buddy assigned — to spend the evening, walk around, greet others, dance to music played by a disc jockey and enjoy dinner, all free of charge.
Pre-registration is required until the day of the event, and prom guests are limited to 100. For more information, email office@ccovde.org or call (302) 539-7468.
During the prom, parents and guardians will be able to enjoy their own dinner and entertainment, also free of charge, in another section of the church.
“We provide a meal, some encouragement, some entertainment and a place for them. They are special people also and have a lot on them. We want to appreciate them as much as we appreciate our guests,” the pastor said.
Limousines are available to transport guests to the church, with the cars and drivers all donated by a community whose support “has been overwhelming,” Magee said.
Ocean View police, emergency personnel and firefighters also support Night to Shine.
During the virtual proms held in past couple of years, police helped organize a parade of cars from Lord Baltimore Elementary School to the church, where prom kings and queens — everyone attending is designated as a king or queen — drove through the carport at the church, and were crowned, photographed and presented with gift bags.
Announcer Bennett Murray, microphone in hand, had enthusiastic words of welcome for occupants of each car last year.
“We love you guys,” Murray said, waving as one car continued toward the table where pizza was served and the beat of the music filled the night air.
“Our next vehicle making its way. Here we have Queen Melissa and King Diondre,” Murray announced as the pastor held a cardboard frame in front of each of them and they posed for photos, then accepted bags filled with gift cards and other items.
“It is so good to see you. I love it. That goody bag has all kinds of awesome things,” Murray told them.
The inspiration of Christian football player Tim Tebow, Night to Shine is proclaimed on his website at www.timtebowfoundation.org as an “unforgettable prom night experience, centered on God’s love for people with special needs.”
“The police here in Ocean View have been huge supporters,” Magee said.
“They will have their presence there, helping, some of them dancing on the dance floor. Last year, there was a firetruck there with lights and a banner. We won’t have that this year because we need the parking space, but they were excited to be part of it.
“We want this to be a community event. The church is hosting it, but we love the idea of this being community-supported. The community is behind it. In fact, anybody in the community who would like to be part of it, the simple thing we need is paparazzi — people to get there at 5:30 that evening and welcome them when they arrive. We want a big old crowd welcoming them as they are walking in, cheering them on, taking pictures. From the moment they walk up we want them to feel this is their special night,” said the pastor, who has often said Night to Shine has a special place in his heart.
“This prom is the most fun thing, the most special thing. Anybody who’s watching, it makes a lasting impression. We get participants from throughout the community, from all over the place. They love it. The parents really appreciate it. It’s a real blessing to them. This group is so easy to love,” he said.
“It’s fun, impactful, a really special thing. It’s my favorite thing I’ve ever done in my ministry.”