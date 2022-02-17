What a night. And how they shined — prom kings and prom queens, one by one, sitting tall in their seats, beaming as they attended Night to Shine, the popular prom specially planned for developmentally disabled people ages 14 or older.
Each of them arrived in a vehicle driven by a loved one, moving slowly under a canopy of lights at Ocean View Church of Christ as upbeat music played and a crowd, gathered in the parking lot cheered, waved light sticks and danced to songs such as Kool & the Gang’s “Celebration” and the Village People’s “Y.M.C.A.”
Again this year, Night to Shine was a drive-through event because of pandemic restrictions. Despite the change — from an annual gathering at the church, with dancing and dinner, to vehicles assembling at Lord Baltimore Elementary School then proceeding along Atlantic Avenue the evening of Friday, Feb 11 — it was just as much of a gala event, as honorees were enthusiastically greeted by announcer Bennett Murray who, microphone in hand, had rousing words of welcome.
Christina Arancio, looking fancy with a white feather boa around her neck, grinned at the Rev. Ethan Magee, Church of Christ pastor, as the car she was riding in slowly moved under that bright canopy and stopped. Looking delighted, the pastor reached for a tiara on a nearby table, where they were neatly lined up alongside a supply of crowns, and carefully placed one on her head.
“You look so pretty. That’s a real honor to be prom queen,” someone shouted, and she replied, “That’s what Mom says.”
“We love you guys,” Murray said into the microphone, waving at the occupants as the car continued toward the table from which pizza was served and the beat of the music filled the night air.
“Our next vehicle making its way, here we have Queen Melissa and King Diondre,” Murray announced as Magee held a cardboard frame in front of each of them and they posed for photos. He then handed them bags filled with gift cards and other items.
“It is so good to see you. I love it. That goody bag has all kinds of awesome things,” Murray told them.
Another prom queen arrived in a bright green Jeep, then a vehicle carrying three honorees prompted Murray to joke, “Three in one car. The three amigos,” as those rollicking in the parking lot danced to “The Macarena” near firetrucks holding a large Night to Shine sign high in against the dark sky.
“Come on, paparazzi. Let’s hear it,” Murry shouted to them, then, turning back to the parade, said, “It is Queen Kelly. The queen has now been crowned. Look at that wonderful smile. Absolutely beautiful. We love you. And our next vehicle is coming up. Looking good in there. Oh, wow. Looks so good,” he said.
“You should see them when we have the prom in the church, dancing and having dinner. These guys are so wonderful,” Murray told a guest, adding that the hope is the prom can be indoors again in 2023.
Earlier, as cars and trucks — many decorated with balloons or tinsel — gathered at the nearby elementary school, 40-year-old Justin Daisey of Bishopville, Md., looking dapper and being chauffeured by his father, Paul, said he has attended Night to Shine for years and always has fun.
“They make it very nice for all the right reasons,” Josh Strohmeyer of Georgetown said as he accompanied his daughter, Kayla. “We have been coming for the past five or six years.”
“I always have a lot of fun,” Kayla said, waving out the window at friends.
Standing on the sidewalk in front of Lord Baltimore, among members of the Indian River High School Band, was David Rogerson, a Special Olympics coach for the Sussex Riptide, holding a sign framed in yellow, with the words “Shine Riptide Super Stars” in alternating red and blue letters. As police cars and fire engines passed, lights flashing, and drivers blew their horns, he and his wife, Anne, waved and whooped.
This year’s Night to Shine, the eighth annual for thousands of participants worldwide and called a Shine-Thru Parade, is dear to Magee and his wife.
“I’ve been in the ministry 22 years, and it is my favorite thing that I’ve ever been a part of. It is a blessing to them but, really, I get more of a blessing than they do,” the pastor said.
The inspiration of Christian football player Tim Tebow, Night to Shine is proclaimed on his website, at www.timtebowfoundation.org, as an “unforgettable prom-night experience, centered on God’s love for people with special needs ages 14 and older.”
Before the pandemic, when the church hosted a prom, many of those attending dressed up in gowns or tuxedos, and the church, with help from donors and local businesses, provided limousines. Ladies had their hair done and makeup applied, and everyone got their shoes shined by professionals who volunteered their time. Then they went to the prom in the church, where they danced, socialized and enjoyed dinner.
In another area, their parents and guardians were served meals and enjoyed dates with their husbands or wives.
“This prom is the most fun thing, the most special thing. Anybody who’s watching, it makes a lasting impression,” Magee said.
“We get participants from throughout the community, from all over the place. Typically, we have about 110 people at the prom. They look forward to it every year. They love it. The parents really appreciate it. It’s a real blessing to them. This group is so easy to love.”