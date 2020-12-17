A bodyguard dedicated to altruistic efforts, including mentoring Delaware youth who have been bullied, was named 2020 Humanitarian of the Year by LV Magazine.
Adriano “Bubba” Almony, 26, who grew up in Ocean City, Md., and graduated from Stephen Decatur High School in Berlin, Md., said the digital publication features “great people doing great things.”
“In June, I was featured on the cover of LV Magazine. This month, they have awards coming up, and I was honored to be named the Humanitarian of the Year,” a polite Almony said this week.
“On the Eastern Shore, for youth victims of bullying, we gave them bodyguard services for the day to let them experience that once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and to have peace of mind. There’s a misconception the bodyguard will destroy anything in our path, and we are prepared to, but we teach removing yourself and your client to safety. We want to get through to youth that that is what will save them from something they might regret,” he said.
The founder of Bubba’s Celebrity Basketball Game, he has a competition planned for August in Snow Hill.
The son of Rachael Almony, who lives in Wicomico County, Md. — and who lovingly bestowed the nickname “Bubba” on her middle child when he was a boy — and Ray Kotula, also of Maryland, Almony is single, and has three brothers and two sisters. He owns property in Ocean View, hosts a podcast and has received a five-star rating for his security services.
At 17, he became involved in security, and he has protected “some of the top names and events in the world,” he said, but he’s as proud of philanthropic efforts including feeding first-responders, providing meals for thousands of families in India, and sending tens of thousands of medical supplies to those in need. He has clients with access to personal protective equipment, he explained.
“They had sanitizers and goggles and gloves and masks, and we were doing our best to transport and ship them out, sending them to people who needed them,” he said.
“For a good bodyguard, the most important skills are critical soft skills — your respect, your integrity, your discipline, professionalism and presentation,” said Almony, who is 6 feet, 1 inch tall, and weighs 245 pounds.
“A lot of people think you have to be a billionaire to have a bodyguard, or a world leader to have one, but sometimes the average person is going out, or hires a bodyguard for a wedding or for business,” he said.
“What good is it if a bodyguard has the size and all these attributes, but the client isn’t able to trust you? They need to have complete trust in you with information around their families, with codes and passwords, with cell phones,” he said.
Anyone interested in hiring a bodyguard can contact Almony at www.bubbyalmony.com. The average cost is more than $1,200 per day and can be as expensive as $5,000 or more if a driver and luxury vehicle, or armored vehicle, are desired.
“You have to be disciplined. I have a large martial arts background, and you really learn discipline in martial arts. You have to be licensed. There is firearm licensing, first-aid training, training in how to maneuver a car at certain speeds, training on laws, firearms, how to fly with your firearm, how to conceal it, carry it. When a bodyguard walks down the streets, it’s much different than when the average person walks down the street,” he said.
“What somebody might not see as a threat, we see. You have to have a good eye.”