Jehovah’s Witnesses in Lower Sussex County who attended a recent religious convention focusing on the spiritual gift of patience will share its importance with others “to help restore our joy so we can deal with one another in a respectful, kind way,” said John Gay, the local Jehovah’s Witnesses spokesman.
He stressed the importance of patience in day-to-day life, regardless of religious beliefs or differences.
“Consider how much we need this in our lives. We just came out of a pandemic. It’s fair to say that the issues that weigh on people have only gotten worse since coming out of the pandemic so their patience is being tested as we are being reintroduced to the aspect of society we learned to do without, then when it began opening back up we went full speed. We have been dealing with this full-on for a full year and everybody is worn out,” Gay said.
“The lesson we are sharing from the conference is, God is patient with me. I have to be patient with myself and that will cut down on some frustrations so when difficult situations come up, I can slow down my reaction. I don’t have to react right now.
“I can stop and think and show some insight as to why somebody else might have behaved a certain way,” he said, describing Jehovah’s Witnesses as “everyday people who try to live by Bible principles to the best of our ability,” he said.
About 400 believers from Lower Sussex County attended the conference in Crownsville, Md. There are two Kingdom Halls of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Lower Sussex, in Dagsboro and Georgetown.
The average person can benefit from the church’s campaign by visiting with Jehovah’s Witnesses who minister by going door to door in neighborhoods and by reading literature display cards available on the Bethany Beach, Rehoboth Beach and Ocean City and off ramps, Gay suggested.
He shared a news release stating Jehovah’s Witnesses will launch an international campaign “to bring attention to a universal solution” by circulating its magazine, The Watchtower, in print and online.
“It’s no secret that many people feel we need better rulership, but few can agree on how to achieve this. The good news is, Jesus will be the perfect ruler who can and will solve all the problems we are facing here on earth. Our campaign will bring this much-needed message of hope to our communities,” Gay stated in the news release.
For a free digital copy of The Watchtower, see www.jw.org