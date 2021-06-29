Licensed radio operators (often called “hams”) recently gathered together to practice community outreach, emergency preparedness and technical skills
“Remember Field Day in elementary school? It was in June, classes formed into teams, competed in a variety of activities to exercise their skills, and had an awesome picnic together. Sometimes it rained! For amateur radio operators (hams), this past weekend was the adult version,” representatives of the Sussex Amateur Radio Club said.
Radio clubs all over the United States and Canada took their equipment outside “to the field” to operate on emergency power, competing to earn points for making contact around the world, with food provided to keep up their energy for the 27-hour long contest.
The first Field Day was in 1933, and operator F.E. Hardy declared in a national magazine dedicated to the hobby, “The real objective of this contest is to test ‘portables’ wherever they may be available…”
This year, the W3LF Contesting Club, an organization within Sussex Amateur Radio Club (SARA), set up their equipment at Redden Forest just north of Georgetown. They used a shelter at the park, and that turned out to be a great choice, organizers said, because it rained.
While the rules have changed over the 88 years since 1933, the purpose of the events is still to give ham operators a chance to work in emergency-like conditions. In the event of a disaster, hams using portable gasoline- or solar-powered electric generators or batteries, volunteer their services to local authorities.
“Field Day gives us a chance to make sure we can meet the demands of an emergency and at the same time have some fun.” said Butch Wlaschin, president of the SARA club. “We are still in the process of compiling the results of our three stations this year. But we worked hams from coast to coast and a far away as Lithuania and Norway.”
For more information about local ham radio, go to www.sussexamateurradio.com.