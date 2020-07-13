Dr. Jeffrey Hilovsky of Sussex Eye Center in Selbyville will be riding the length of the Erie Canal Trail in New York from July 25 through July 31 — a trip of 350 miles, with a few side trips. The entire trip will be 400 miles.
Photos of ride will be posted on the Lord Baltimore Lions website at ww.lordbaltimorelionsclub.com, and people can support Holovsky by donating to the Lions Vision Research Foundation. Checks can be made payable to LBLC. Donations or pledges should be mailed to Lord Baltimore Lions, P.O. Box 525, Ocean View, DE 19970, with “Ride 4 LVRF” in the memo line. The cutoff date is July 31.