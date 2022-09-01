Two events to commemorate Victory Over Japan Day, known as V-J Day, are planned locally this week to mark Imperial Japan’s surrender, ending World War II.
At Oak Orchard/Riverdale American Legion Post 28, located at 31768 Legion Road in the Long Neck area near Millsboro, there will be a moment of silence around 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 2, in honor of those who died during World War II, and in observance of V-J Day, said Amy Kelly for Post 28.
Every Friday at the Legion, anyone who wears red and buys one drink will get a second drink free, in honor of all deployed veterans, Kelly added.
At 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 2, there will be a ceremony at the Fort Miles Museum near Lewes that will include an oral history of the war leading up to the surrender, reading of Gen. Douglas MacArthur’s speech and tolling of the bell for 100 of the 774 Delaware residents who died during the war.
Fort Miles was a U.S. Army World War II installation located on Cape Henlopen near Lewes. This will be the Fort Miles Historical Association’s sixth annual V-J Day event.
The annual event “salutes the Delaware soldiers who perished during World War II, with 100 names read each year,” according to the website at www.fortmilesha.org
Visitors will be able to explore the historic area, tour the Fort Miles Museum and Battery 519 and view plans for the future of the museum.
The museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and there will be free admission all day.
V-J Day, which occurred when Harry S. Truman was president, has been applied to both days the announcement was made, Aug. 15 in Japan and, because of the time zone difference, Aug. 14 in the United States.
The surrender document was signed on Sept. 2.
Excitement of Americans and soldiers everywhere was captured in the famous photograph “V-J Day in Times Square One.”
Snapped on Aug. 14, right after Truman announced the war was over and while Americans were gathering in celebration, a sailor grabbed a woman he did not know, leaned her backward and kissed her.
The photograph was published in Life magazine.
MacArthur, in his speech, wrote, “It is not for us here to meet, representing as we do a majority of the peoples of the Earth, in a spirit of distrust, malice or hatred.”
“But rather it is for us, both victors and vanquished, to rise to that higher dignity which alone befits the sacred purposes we are about to serve, committing all of our peoples unreservedly to faithful compliance with the undertakings that are here formally to assume.
“Let us pray that Peace be now restored to the world, and that God will preserve it always,” MacArthur wrote.
“From this day we move forward,” Truman said during a speech.
“We move toward a new era of security at home. With the other United Nations we move toward a new and better world of cooperation, of peace, and international goodwill.”