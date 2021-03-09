Lower Slower Delaware just got a little more beautiful, thanks to community members who reside at The Estuary community near Frankford. The newly formed grassroots organization grew out of concern for an increasing amount of litter along local roadways, member Linda Condrillo explained.
“The group assembled after two new residents began regularly walking and biking throughout the surrounding area, astonished by hundreds of bottles, cans, fast-food containers and other rubbish spoiling the lovely natural setting,” she said. “On one particular walk, the pair decided they would take matters into their own hands, and learned there were many other like-minded people at The Estuary who had already done the same, or wanted to.”
A post on a neighborhood Facebook page instantly attracted the support of several dozen fellow Estuarians, and they quickly assembled a team via social media.
The first cleanup was held on Thursday, March 4, when 11 members of the group combed a quarter-mile stretch along Miller’s Neck Road, beginning at Old Mill Bridge Road. The team filled 13 large contractor bags with trash in less than two hours, and the Delaware Department of Transportation hauled the debris away the very next day.
Condrillo said more clean-ups are being planned by the Estuarians, to accommodate the many part-time residents and the year-round residents currently working a regular work week. For more information, email LindaCondrillo@gmail.com.