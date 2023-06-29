More than 200 youngsters are expected to attend Vacation Bible School at Mariner’s Bethel United Methodist Church next month, where the theme will be “Stellar.”
“It’s about shining Jesus’ light, that Jesus is the light of the world. We are not to hide our light under a bushel. The world can be a dark place, and we need everybody to shine their light,” the Rev. Dr. Rebecca Collison, church pastor, told the Coastal Point.
Among other area churches also offering Bible school are Ocean View Church of Christ, Beacon Baptist Church in Millville and High Tide Church in Dagsboro.
Ocean View Church of Christ hasn’t yet confirmed dates, but Bible school will be in August, the Rev. Ethan Magee said. Call (302) 539-7468 for more information.
“Bible school is a great way to teach kids about God’s love for them and Biblical stories that will stay will with them forever,” he said this week.
At Beacon Baptist, the theme will be “Treasure Seekers,” with an emphasis on Matthew 6:19-21, according to the church website that welcomes students with the words “Ahoy, mateys” and issues an invitation to the pirate-themed event starting on Sunday, Aug. 13. Participants will sing, play games and play in a bounce house, and enjoy snacks, swordfights, making crafts and Bible challenges. Call (302) 539-1216 for more information.
At High Tide, Bible school is set for Monday, July 24, to Thursday, July 27.
Mariner’s is welcoming 4-year-olds through students who just finished fifth grade in June, and there will be a separate youth class for those in sixth grade through high school, daily from Monday, July 10, to Friday, July 14, from 8:30 a.m. to noon. Snacks will be provided.
To register for Bible school at Mariner’s, call (302) 539-9510. There is no charge, but donations are accepted.
“We expect to have over 200 students registered, and we have over 85 volunteers. We can take up to 250 kids and 30 in the youth group, and we always need more volunteers to help with everything from parking, snacks, everything,” said Collison, who is known for teaching with object lessons.
This year, a blacklight will be used.
“What you can see with blacklight you can’t normally see, so that will help with the message. It’s a neat object lesson. It helps make the message stick,” she said.
“We’re always going to come as a child. The reason is, if you see things with new eyes, you get excited about them. Too often we think kids only do that, but those of us who are older learn, too, because we are once again in that childlike spirit of learning. As a kid, you get excited about the simple things, and as an adult, we make things way too complicated.
“This makes it simple, and faith doesn’t have to be an overly complicated thing. Sometimes we make it that way. This is a reminder for the adults to get back to being a kid, and it’s a good way to pour into kids. And they pour right back into you. It’s a great way to experience community,” she said.
In the past, she has illustrated the lesson of what happens when a person keeps concerns bottled up instead of talking about them. She used a tack to punch a hole in a plastic water bottle and told students water wouldn’t come out of the hole as long as the lid was on. But once the lid was removed, a stream of water spilled out.
“I reminded the kids things can poke us or hurt us but pour it all out to God and he will understand. He will be there to help you,” she said.
“I still remember today what I learned in Vacation Bible School when I was 5 or 6 years old. We have people call and ask us, in the winter, ‘Are you going to have Bible school again this year?’ Kids love it. It has the word ‘school’ in it, but you aren’t sitting there doing homework. There are songs and skits and interaction. The kids really enjoy it,” the pastor said.