Believers concerned about what evangelist Franklin Graham is calling “a crucial time in our nation’s history” will gather in Washington, D.C., on Saturday, Sept. 26, for Prayer March 2020, starting at the Lincoln Memorial at noon, and traveling 1.8 miles, until 2 p.m.
Graham, in a memo sent to local churches on Aug. 28, stated, “We are at such a crucial time in our nation’s history. There are dark forces at work trying to upend our country and our freedoms — the future direction of America is at stake. Let’s fill the National Mall with the prayers of God’s people. When King David prayed for Israel, the Bible says, ‘The Lord was moved by prayer for the land,’” he wrote, citing the Biblical passage II Samuel 24:25.
In conjunction with the Prayer March, members of Fenwick Island Baptist Church will walk up and down Lighthouse Road from 11 a.m. to noon on Sept. 26.
“We will be praying as we walk, praying for our nation and the state of Delaware, for God to change the hearts of men and bring revival to the churches, for God to change the hearts of people,” said Beth Fillis, wife of the Rev. Michael Fillis, pastor of Fenwick Island Baptist.
There won’t be guest speakers or music in Washington that day, or in Fenwick Island, she said.
“If we can’t walk outside due to the weather, we will do it inside the church,” Fillis said.
Also on Sept. 26, the movement The Return, will host a National and Global Day of Prayer and Repentance. (See thereturn.org.)
“The movement begins now and will continue through the entire year of 2020 leading up to 10 Days of Prayer, Fasting and Repentance starting with the Biblical Feast of Trumpets and ending with the Day of Atonement, Sept. 18 to 28,” the website states.
Preston Dyer, a member of High Tide Church in Frankford, said the church will participate in The Return remotely. The theme, he said, is the Bible passage 1 Chronicles 7:14, “If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land.”
Speakers at The Return will include Jonathan Cahn, Dr. James Dobson, Billy Graham’s daughter Anne Graham Lotz and Alveda King.
Pete Moore, a member of Mariner’s Bethel United Methodist Church in Ocean View, said church members there will be engaged in The Return. In Washington, the movement will host a prayer service on the Mall from 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 18.
“We want to get this information out to everybody. There are more than 450 churches in our region here. Mariner’s is having 10 days of prayer from Sept. 19 to 28, to focus and concentrate at home or to pray in the church The Return is going to be simulcast worldwide,” Moore said.
Also at 8 p.m. on Sept. 26, See Life 2020, Focus on the Family, concerning abortion, will be livestreamed. Details are at focusonthefamily.com.
“If we had not had this pandemic, we were going to have some type of rally here, but we can’t,” Moore said. “We want local people to know what’s going on. We hope to get people involved in this area,” he said, adding that he listens to evangelist Dr. David Jeremiah and was touched by one sermon.
“He said, ‘We can no longer just sit in those pews. We have to stand up for the church. That means go out, because what is going on in this world today, the world has turned away from Christ,’” Moore said.