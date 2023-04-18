Local author Will Freshwater held a book signing event and reading at The Pines in Rehoboth Beach on Saturday, March 25. The evening highlighted Freshwater’s Provincetown Series, which includes “Favorite Son,” “The Light Reflected” and the soon-to-be-released “Dark Horse.”
The author donated 100 percent of proceeds from his book sales at the event to the Beebe Medical Foundation, designated for Beebe’s LGBTQ Fund.
“Beebe Healthcare is committed to providing quality care for all of our patients and visitors,” Tom Protack, president of the Beebe Medical Foundation, said. “We offer a safe place where members of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and questioning communities can access care with respect and dignity. Once again, this year we were designated a Leader in the Healthcare Equality Index by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation.”
The designation means Team Beebe received an evaluation of 100 for the “Leader” designation, due to its patient-centered focus when it comes to providing inclusive and equitable care for LGBTQ+ patients, their families and Beebe team members.
Asked why he decided to donate the proceeds to Beebe, Freshwater said, “The Beebe Medical Foundation is a true leader in outreach and partnership with the LGBTQ community in Sussex County. I chose to gift the proceeds from my book signing event to the foundation to show my gratitude for the extraordinary care my family recently received at Beebe Healthcare, and to acknowledge Beebe’s commitment to provide this high level of care to every patient.”