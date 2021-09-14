On Sunday, Sept. 19, the greyhound adoption group Greyhound Pet Adoptions of Delaware will be participating in an international event, the Great Global Greyhound Walk.
The 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, founded in 2006, is dedicated to finding loving homes for retired racing greyhounds. To date, they have placed more than 500 hounds, and they receive dogs about every eight weeks from a racing track in West Virginia.
The walk will begin at 10 a.m. at Blockhouse Pond, behind Beebe Healthcare in Lewes. The walk will be a gathering of retired racing greyhounds and their adopters, who will be joining greyhounds from around the world, all walking at the same time.
“The goal of the event is to show people what great pets these calm, sweet dogs make,” organizers said.
For more information and an explanation of the event, visit www://greatglobalgreyhoundwalk.co.uk. For more information on Greyhound Pet Adoptions of Delaware, visit www.gpadelaware.org.