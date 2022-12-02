The story of the birth of Jesus will come to life at the annual Live Nativity at Mariners Bethel United Methodist Church on the evening of Friday, Dec. 16.
Presented annually, with readings of Bible passages, music, and hot chocolate and freshly baked cookies for guests, it will be held at 6 and 8 p.m. outdoors, and moved inside if it rains.
During each presentation, the story of baby Jesus, born inside a stable in Bethlehem and laid in a manger used to hold food for animals, is told as the audience sits on bales of hay on grounds of the church, at 81 Central Avenue in Ocean View. Among those portrayed are Jesus’ young mother, Mary; his earthly father, Joseph; an angel; and the three wise men — Melchior, a Persian scholar, Caspar, an Indian scholar, and Balthazar, a Babylonian scholar.
“The Live Nativity is an opportunity to take the message of hope born at Christmas out of the building and into the community,” the Rev. Dr. Rebecca Collison, pastor of Mariners Bethel, said this week.
“It is a reminder of how God uses ordinary people — year after year — to send a message of hope for each generation. And that kind of hope is what we need in the craziness of our world today,” the pastor said.
The Live Nativity is organized by church member Jim Klinedinst. The stable was constructed by fellow church member Duncan Cornell.
“I built it about 20 years ago,” Cornell said. “Somebody donated a load of wood. It got dumped there at the church. It wasn’t like firewood — it was like leftover construction debris. I picked through this pile, and there were old barn boards that looked real authentic. It has lasted year after year, with a couple repairs here and there. It’s never blown over.
“What I like about it is there are so many nativity scenes made out of plywood, but this is the real deal. The scale is right. When you light it up, it looks really good. There are a lot of good memories. A lot of great people have graced it over the years,” Cornell said about the 16-foot long, 7-foot-deep stable.
“The reason the Live Nativity was created — and it still stands so true today — it was created for the children, to start to reflect on what the Lord’s birth means in your life. The look on their faces when they see it is amazing, and the look on their faces when they start to understand it is amazing and most heartfelt,” Cornell added. “I’ve seen the look on people’s faces as adults, and it has a meaning to them, when you see them in that pre-tear moment. We usually get about 200 people through there. It’s just the public display of the birth of the Lord and what it means to people.”