The Live Nativity at Mariner’s Bethel United Methodist Church will be viewed from a raised stage on Friday, Dec. 18, due to coronavirus restrictions, and will not take place in in front of the church, in the stable made by a church member, who fashioned it from recovered barn wood.
“The Live Nativity is a terrific family event to see the Christmas story — especially this year when everybody is inside. It’s what Christmas is all about. This is a way to get outdoors and see the story and sing along with the performers and enjoy the Christmas story from the comfort of your car,” said Jim Klinedinst, a volunteer who has been helping coordinate the event for the past eight or 10 years.
“We wanted to do it in a very safe way. It will be up on a platform. We have two wagons that we used as stages for outdoor services so everybody can drive up and tune in to the radio and listen through the transmitter. There will be signs explaining how to do that,” Klinedinst said.
This year, there will be Live Nativity enactments every half-hour, from 6 to 8 p.m. If the weather is bad, it will be moved to the front of the church, under the entranceway, and cars will park in the lot across Central Avenue.
The church started presenting the Live Nativity after it was suggested and organized by one of the pastors, the Rev. Christina Wilson, about 15 years ago.
Year after year, as the faithful gather and those driving by turn their heads to catch a glimpse of the age-old story of Jesus — the baby whose mother lay him in a manger to symbolize his humility, and who is worshipped as the son of God among Christians everywhere — as it comes to life.
Cookies and hot chocolate won’t be offered this year, and there won’t be a warming fire where guests have huddled in past years, but the usual crowd of up to 200 is expected.
“This is the story of the birth of Jesus,” the narrator said during last year’s Live Nativity, reading the Christmas story from the Biblical book of Luke, explaining how the Angel Gabriel was sent by God to visit Mary, a virgin pledged to be married to a man named Joseph, a descendant of David.
“You are highly favored. The Lord is with you,” Gabriel told her, as the church member playing the angel, complete with wings and a white halo, stood in front of Mary and Joseph, her hand outstretched, as though delivering news.
The crowd joined to sing “Angels We Have Heard on High” and “Silent Night” as Mary looked down at the baby, portrayed by a realistic doll, before shepherds arrived, followed by the three wisemen who presented gifts of gold, frankincense and myrrh.
The Rev. Dave Humphrey, senior pastor of Mariner’s Bethel, last year said care is taken to present the program “in a worshipful atmosphere.”
“We get a lot of people who come to the Live Nativity who aren’t regular church members. They find out about it by word of mouth. A number of our folks from our congregation come, but we have had, over the years, people who came to Mariner’s Live Nativity and it is their first event here.
“Just the fact that it’s outside makes it more real. It kind of evokes this idea that Jesus came in a real place that was not a big cathedral — not at all. In fact, it was outside in humble settings. That attracts people,” he said.
“We have enjoyed this every Christmas. Hearts are warmed, and everyone has a good time.”