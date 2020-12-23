The traditional Live Nativity, presented annually at Mariners Bethel United Methodist Church in Ocean View, was a little different this year, due to pandemic restrictions, but the age-old story of an innocent baby, born of humble beginnings to change the world, was as lovely.
Unlike past years, when the reenactment was in the stable in front of the entrance of the Central Avenue church, with guests standing nearby, warming by a fire, sampling freshly baked cookies and sipping hot chocolate — the actors portraying Mary, Joseph, two angels and the Three Wise Men wore face masks and were positioned on bales of hay on a wagon outdoors, in the parking lot. A large star above was bright with white lights.
Guests backed cars and trucks into spaces for one of the four half-hour performances, from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 18, and tuned in to listen on radios.
Near the wagon, singers and guitarists stood presenting traditional Christmas carols, asking guests to join in from safe distances, so voices didn’t rise into the night as they have in past years.
“O Little Town of Bethlehem” was sung, as the character of Mary, cloaked in white, gazed lovingly and pulled the blanket closer around the baby doll in her arms. Joseph sat close by. To their right, two winged angels raised their hands heavenward.
The narrator read the Biblical passage of Luke 1:26-38, the story of the angel Gabriel visiting Mary and telling her, “Hail, thou that art highly favored, the Lord is with thee: blessed art thou among women” and announcing she had been chosen to give birth to Jesus.
“Angels We Have Heard on High,” “Away in a Manger” and “Silent Night” followed, as well as additional Bible verses from the book of Matthew and Three Wise Men arrived, bearing for the baby gold to represent kingship on earth, frankincense to indicate the deity and myrrh as a symbol of death.
As the replication ended, the narrator said he was “hopeful we have moved you into the Christmas spirit.”
A few weeks earlier, Jim Klinedinst, a volunteer who has been helping coordinate the Live Nativity the past eight or 10 years, pronounced it “a terrific family event to see the Christmas story, especially this year when everybody is inside.”
“It’s what Christmas is all about. This is a way to get outdoors and see the story and sing along with the performers and enjoy the Christmas story from the comfort of your car,” said
The church first started presenting the Live Nativity after it was suggested and organized by one of the pastors, the Rev. Christina Wilson, about 15 years ago.
Year after year, as the faithful gather and those driving by turn their heads to catch a glimpse, the age-old story of Jesus, the baby whose mother lay him in a manger to symbolize his humility, and who is worshipped as the son of God among Christians everywhere, comes to life.
The Rev. Dave Humphrey, senior pastor of Mariner’s Bethel, previously said care is taken to present the program “in a worshipful atmosphere.”
“We get a lot of people who come to the Live Nativity who aren’t regular church members. They find out about it by word of mouth. A number of our folks from our congregation come but we have had, over the years, people who came to Mariner’s live nativity and it is their first event here.
“Just the fact that it’s outside makes it more real. It kind of evokes this idea that Jesus came in a real place that was not a big cathedral. Not at all. In fact, it was outside in humble settings. That attracts people,” he said.
“We have enjoyed this every Christmas. Hearts are warmed and everyone has a good time.”