On Wednesday, April 5, members of the Labyrinth Task Force of Ocean View Presbyterian Church gathered with a large group of Lord Baltimore Lions Club members at the site of the church’s Labyrinth, located on Church Street, right across from the church. The Lions Club presented a “Trex” bench to the church, to be placed along the outside of the Labyrinth, as a comfortable way to relax and meditate.
The Lions Club has been collecting old plastic bags and other recyclable plastic items to be traded for benches. The church has been planning to place benches around the outside of the labyrinth and was pleased to receive this first bench, according to LBLC representatives.
Members of the church who received the bench were the Rev. Terry Dougherty, Beverly Bailey, chair of the Labyrinth Task Force, and her husband, Don Bailey, Marlene and Mike Quinn, Sue Dick, and Lorie and Jim Hartsig. Members of the Lord Baltimore Lions Club participating in the celebration included Lions Karl Gude, Anne Gude, Scott and Kathy Brannan, Terry Elliott, Bob Wisgirda, Helene Kirby, Thrynn Kirby, Claire Noble, John Monahan and Sue Dick.
Dougherty said he thought that the gray bench accentuated the color of the labyrinth stones and was pleased to offer a prayer at the presentation. He also invited neighbors and visitors to stop by to walk the labyrinth and enjoy some private time to relax/reflect sitting on the comfortable gray bench. The labyrinth is open to visitors every day from dawn to dusk. Ocean View Presbyterian Church is located at 67 Church Street in Ocean View.
For more information about the Lord Baltimore Lions Club, visit www.lordbaltimorelionsclub.org, check them out on Facebook, or contact Lion Secretary John at john.monahan13@gmail.com or call Lion President Janet Bauer at (302) 537- 5175.