During the month of May, the Governor’s Office awarded Delaware Lions Club member from District 22 two awards for volunteerism. At the final cabinet meeting, Ann Gorin of the Governor’s Office presented District 22 Governor David Mitchell with a plaque and jackets for his cabinet for the work the Lions of Delaware do throughout the state.
That includes help with medical equipment, reading programs, hunger programs, ramp building, beach and roadside clean-up, as well as financial support and volunteering with Special Olympics, Boy Scouts, Meals on Wheels, Lions Eye Bank of Delaware Valley and Lions Vision Research at Johns Hopkins University.
The Governor’s Office of Volunteerism also awarded the Edgemoor Leos with a similar plaque and jackets for their work in the ongoing cleanup of Wilmington neighborhoods from Hurricane Ida in September 2021.