The cars were already lining up at 7 a.m. on Aug. 3, after the Delaware Mobile Food Bank brought in five semi-trucks filled with food for people in need in Delaware. The National Guard sent troops to assist, along with many volunteers, including local Lions Club members.
Fenwick Island Lions Club members Linda St. Clair and her husband, a Lion from the Laurel club, and members of the Lord Baltimore club were all there to help. The cars kept coming and coming in four lanes for three hours.
“A lot of food was distributed thanks to the volunteers and the excellent coordination of the Delaware Mobile Food Bank people,” St. Clair noted, adding that DelDOT set up the cones and several Delaware State Police troopers stood their post out in the heat to direct traffic and keep things moving.
“The people that received the food thanked the volunteers profusely. There were families that we helped that appeared to really be in need, and it was an honor to be in a position to serve them,” St. Clair said.
“‘Feed my sheep’ — these are just three little words in the English language, but what do they mean to you? The churches, Lions Clubs and the general public have been great in volunteering and providing financial support. Let’s continue until schools are open and everyone is back to work. No child should ever be hungry in America. What do you say?”