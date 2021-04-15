In all his 99 years on earth, Norman Justice pulls up one memory as the scariest he can recall: Riding his bicycle down Fred Hudson Road in the wee hours of the morning.
In a recent conversation, Justice recalled many trips down that dark road after midnight in his teenage years, when “all kinds of spooky things” seemed to appear in the woods surrounding the road, which still connects Coastal Highway to Cedar Neck Road near Ocean View. More than 80 years later, the memory of those rides still makes him shudder.
“Every white bush was an animal” in his mind, Justice said.
“That bike could do a good 45,” he said, with a terrified teen pushing the pedals.
Justice, who celebrated his 99th birthday on April 11, was born in 1922, “at the end of Club House Road” in Millville.
“I’m about as local as you can get,” he said with a chuckle.
Still, he spent a good portion of his life in Rhode Island, having left his Delaware home to serve as an instructor at the Quonset Point Naval Air Station.
“I taught the sailors algebra and arithmetic,” he said.
It was in Rhode Island that he met his future wife, Eleanor.
“I boarded at my future wife’s house,” he said. She was a secretary “to both civilian and military commanders at Quonset Point,” he said proudly.
After a “pretty big wedding” on Aug. 12, 1945, complete with Irish pipers, the two settled in Rhode Island and started their family. When Justice was discharged from the Navy the same year, the couple returned to Delaware, where their first son, Barry, was born. Jobs were not plentiful here then, however, and they returned to Rhode Island after two years.
They would return to Delaware in 1979 after Eleanor’s parents died, and settled on his family’s land on Cedar Neck Road, where he still lives.
“My father let me have some farmland,” where he raised cucumbers and pumpkins, Justice recalled.
But he is known more for a rather unique business he got into when he returned to Sussex County.
Justice’s home is a local landmark of sorts — anyone who has driven along Cedar Neck Road in the past few decades has no doubt seen the “Heirloom Trunks” sign gracing his yard.
He acquired the trunks through advertisements and word of mouth, he said, as well as trips to antiques auctions in Pennsylvania.
According to his grandson, Wesley Rice, who lives with Justice, he still worked on the antique trunks regularly until just a few years ago. Eleanor Justice passed away in 2005,
Although his young adult years were spent in Rhode Island, Justice has many fond memories of growing up in Sussex County — especially his time spent plying local waters with his father, also named Norman.
“We would get up around 3 a.m.,” he recalled, and row out to plentiful beds of eel grass in the Indian River. “We crabbed ’til we either got tired or made what we thought we should make” for the day.
As a teen, Justice worked at the bowling alley on the boardwalk in Bethany Beach — working nights until 12:30 or later — and that’s when those spooky bike rides on Fred Hudson Road took their place at the front of his many decades of stored memories.
Speaking of bicycles, he said at one point the tires on said bicycle wore out and he replaced them with corn cobs.
“They did pretty good,” as substitute tires, he said, recalling the “blumpity-blumpity-blumpity” sound the improvised wheels made as he rode.
Justice was an industrious youth, working the family’s land and doing plenty of other jobs around the area. At one point, he said, he trapped muskrats, which are plentiful in the marshes.
“Black ones were worth $5; brown ones were worth $3,” he said.
Trapping rabbits was another vocation Justice enjoyed.
“I fed half the neighbors around here,” he recalled.
Although he worked hard as a boy, there was plenty of fun to be had, including regular trips to the nearby beaches, and skating on “Eagle Pond” located about a quarter-mile from his home.
“Everybody knew about the Eagle Pond,” he said. “It was like a community skating area.”
Looking back on his first century, Justice said, “I didn’t have a bad life,” although he said he thinks it was probably harder than some. “I’m probably making it sound easier than it was,” he said.
His children, Barry Justice of Massachusetts; Noel Justice of Bethel, Del.; and Jackie McCormick of Rhode Island are inviting Justice’s many friends to join with them on Sunday, April 18 at 3 p.m. at Mariner’s Bethel United Methodist Church in Ocean View. A “drive-by” tribute to Justice at the church will be the main event. There will also be an oversized card to sign as a memento for Justice, according to McCormick.