The Veterans Day observance at Lighthouse Christian School in Dagsboro this year will once again bring veterans and their families together with schoolchildren, with the 2022 theme, “Defending Freedom,” bringing a focus to the importance of honoring those who serve with the goal of doing just that.
The school’s annual Veterans Day program had been canceled the past two years because of COVID-19, according to program organizer Pat Viguie. It returns to the school, and the community is invited to attend, on Thursday, Nov. 17, at 1 p.m.
This year’s program will feature guest speakers Darin McCann, executive editor of the Coastal Point and Desert Storm U.S. Marine veteran, and Tyler Bare, who served in Afghanistan and is now a school resource officer at Selbyville Middle School.
Viguie said the “Defending Freedom” message harkens back to what is described in the Declaration of Independence as the right of Americans to “life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness,” with an emphasis on those freedoms being available to all Americans, not just some.
“It means the freedom to dream and dream big,” she said.
Past programs have focused on veterans of past wars, and women in the military were celebrated during one year, Viguie said.
The Lighthouse program honors all branches of the military by playing the signature song of each, while veterans stand to be recognized. In recent years, the school’s fifth-graders have participated in a presentation on the Folding of the Flag ceremony, folding a U.S. flag while the significance of each fold is explained.
One of the signature pieces in the program in the past — during which students greet veterans with a handshake, will not be held this year, due to continuing COVID-19 concerns, Viguie said. Also, the students will attend the program in smaller groups, as their grades perform, and will watch the rest of the program in another part of the school on a live feed, again because of concerns regarding COVID, Viguie said.
Teachers have been preparing a slideshow for the program, featuring the U.S. invasion of Iraq, and the attacks on the U.S. in New York, Washington, D.C., and that led to the plane crash in Pennsylvania on Sept. 11, 2001.
The two-hour program, which is open to the public, begins at 1 p.m.
Viguie said she has been helping to organize the program since 2008.
“Veterans are very dear to my heart,” she said, particularly since her husband, Rudy, is a veteran of the Korean War. He said he is always moved by the program, especially the interactions between the children and the veterans.
Rudy Viguie said his Korean War memories remain with him, but that his strongest memory of that period is “the moment I said goodbye to my mother,” before departing for his tour of duty at the age of 17. He reflected that, while recognizing veterans is important, he feels honoring the sacrifices of the families of those who served — especially those who gave their lives — is just as crucial.
Pat Viguie said she feels the yearly program is not only important as a recognition of the service of area veterans, but also as a chance for Lighthouse students to grow in their understanding of that service.
“Our children need to remember what people go through and be empathetic,” she said, adding that “they can be a missionary at home to all these men and women who have served.”
Lighthouse Christian School is located at 28157 Lighthouse Crossing, Dagsboro.