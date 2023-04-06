Birds are chirping, trees are greening up, the first bright blossoms are emerging after their winter’s nap. Spring break has settled upon the land and with it, the call of the child: “I’m booooored.”
Have no fear, parents. Local libraries have your back with activities designed to break up the days off from school for children of all ages. Even better: All of the below activities are free of charge.
Frankford Library Director Bonnie Elliott said this week that her library has a packed schedule of activities for the duration of the school break. “The library is going to be holding a full slate of programs next week,” Elliott said, beginning with Good Friday, continuing with with the library’s involvement in the Egg Scramble on Saturday, April 8,
“All of next week there will be programs in the morning and in the afternoon for kids and families,” Elliott said.
Here’s a breakdown of what is being offered during spring break at a library near you:
Friday, April 7
Frankford Public Library: Easter craft, “Peter Rabbit” movie, 3 p.m.
Saturday, April 8
Frankford Public Library: Easter Scramble with Envision Frankford, noon to 2 p.m. at Frankford Town Park.
South Coastal Library, Bethany Beach: Bunny Scavenger Hunt, all day, in the Children’s Room; Lego Club for ages six to 10, 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
Monday, April 10
Frankford Public Library: Story Time at Parson’s Farm, 11 a.m.
Selbyville Public Library: Crafternoon for kids and teens in the Craft Room, 4-6 p.m.
South Coastal Library: Bunny Scavenger Hunt, Children’s Room, all day
Tuesday, April 11
Frankford Public Library: Games Unplugged (come out and play board games!). 1 p.m.
Selbyville Public Library: Preschool Story Time, Craft Room, 10 a.m., Preschool Craft Time, 10:30 a.m. in the Craft Room.
South Coastal Library: Bunny Scavenger Hunt, Children’s Wing, all day; Feelings Rock, 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.; PAWS for Reading, 4 p.m.
Wednesday, April 12
Frankford Public Library: Superheroes at the Library — Story Time, 11 a.m.; Movie, “Spiderman: No Way Home” (PG-13) noon; Learn to Dance the Bunny Hop and Chicken Dance, 2:30 p.m.; STEM Wednesday, 5 p.m.
Selbyville Public Library: Pirates in the Delaware Bay (for children and adults), Meeting Room, 3:30 p.m.; Paws for People READ, Craft Room, 4 p.m.
South Coastal Library: Baby Bookworms Story Time, birth to age two, 10 a.m.; Little Learners Story Time, ages three to five, 11 a.m.
Bunny Scavenger Hunt, all day, Children’s Wing
Thursday, April 13
Frankford Public Library: Spring coloring for children, 11 a.m.; Movie: “Hop” (PG), 1 pm.; Teen Faberge Eggs Craft, 4 p.m.
Selbyville Public Library: Toddler Time, Craft Room, 10:30 a.m.; Nanticoke Indian Dance Troupe Performance, Salem United Methodist Church, 1 p.m.
South Coastal Library: Bunny Scavenger Hunt, all day, Children’s Wing; Story and Art with Artist Jacqueline Boyd, 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. (registration required; five seats available)
Friday, April 14
Frankford Public Library: Movie, “Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy” (PG-13), 1 p.m.
South Coastal Library: Bunny Scavenger Hunt, all day, Children’s Wing
Saturday, April 15
South Coastal Library: Bunny Scavenger Hunt, Children’s Wing, all day.
The Frankford Public Library is located at 8 Main St., Frankford. Selbyville Public Library is located at 11 S. Main St., Selbyville. South Coastal Library is located at 43 Kent Ave., Bethany Beach.