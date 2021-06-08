The Lewes Historical Society, as part of its Monthly Museum Speaker Series, will host a presentation by Marcos Salaverria titled “Run Away Slaves & the Underground Railroad in Southern Delaware 1850-1860.”
Salaverria, the director of education for the society, will take a close examination of the historical book, “Narrating the Hardships, Hairbreadth escapes, and Death Struggles of Slaves in Their Efforts for Freedom,” by William Still.
The presentation will reveal numerous historically sourced testimonials from “fugitive” slaves who escaped along the route of the Underground Railroad to Philadelphia, revealing in-depth details of their struggles for freedom. Salaverria, who has been studying the subject intensely for the past year, will also focus his lecture on three documented accounts of escapees from Sussex County. His research will disclose the names of enslaved individuals, local slave owners and their locales during the 1850s.
“My goal in this lecture is to improve attendees’ understanding of the nature of slavery in Southern Delaware in the decade before the outbreak of the American Civil War,” said Salaverria. “In Sussex County, the accounts of freedom seekers who escaped via waterways are often overlooked.”
The free presentation will be available to view virtually starting on Friday, June 11, at 7 p.m., for a month, on the LHS website. To access it, go to https://www.historiclewes.org/programs/museum-speaker-series.html.
The Lewes Historical Society’s Monthly Museum Speaker Series continues to offer educational and entertaining programs that explore the history of Lewes, the surrounding area, Lewes’s unique interaction in the national scene, and other related and appealing topics. The presentations are open to Society members, residents of and visitors to the Lewes community and do not require a reservation.