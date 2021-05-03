Victorian Friday’s at the Lewes History Museum will depict Lewes-born Lydia Rodney in the first person on May 7. Lewes Historical Society museum associate Debra Regan will be in period costume and portray Rodney as she may have appeared at age 60 in 1896.
Rodney, an education pioneer, operated a girls’ school in the Rodney house in Lewes prior to 1869. She then ventured by ship and train to help her family set up what was to be one of the most prestigious girls’ schools on the Pacific Coast, in Oregon.
Regan was inspired to interpret Lydia Rodney’s life in the upcoming Victorian Fridays program by an article that she read 10 years ago. Since she began working for the society, Regan kept Rodney’s story in the back of her mind and recently researched her life using LHS’s archival tools. Her depiction of the 19th century schoolteacher will begin at 1 p.m. on the first Friday in May.
Regan will be followed by LHS associate Alan Jenson, on the first Friday in June, who will be sharing research on how the railroads transformed “the sleepy town of Lewes.” Jenson will focus on Lewes native Benjamin Bradley, who worked as a conductor on the Queen Anne’s Railroad for more than 30 years.
July’s Victorian Friday will highlight the lighthouses in Lewes. LHS associate William Hicks will present as Dagsworthy Derrickson Joseph, a keeper of the Cape Henlopen Light from 1869 to 1910.
The Victorian Friday program is new this year at the Lewes History Museum. The intent is to offer the public the opportunity to explore the Victorian era through historic interpreters. Monthly topics will focus on Lewes during the second half of the 19th century. Admittance to each program is included with admission to the museum. The programs will be offered in-person between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. on the first Friday of every month. For more information visit historiclewes.org.