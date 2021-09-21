More than 40 craftspeople will be showcasing their art and wares at the Lewes Historical Society’s Annual Fall Craft Fair on Saturday, Oct. 2, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sunday, Oct. 3, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Both local and regional artists and crafters will come together for the weekend to exhibit at the LHS main campus, located at 110 Shipcarpenter Street.
The annual Fall Craft Fair offers a variety of unique art, including metal, wood, textile, glass, ceramics, and an assortment of jewelry designs in glass, copper, silver and more.
The Lewes Beekeeping Club will once again be on the LHS campus, on Saturday only, to display a live hive outside LHS’s colonial-era Rabbit’s Ferry House. Beekeepers and their bees will be demonstrating throughout the day. Attendees will learn how honey has served as both a science and a craft since colonial times. Additionally, a chair-caning demonstration will be conducted in LHS’s historic School House.
Admission costs $5 at the gate and is free for children younger than 12. Food vendors will be available throughout the event. Proceeds from this event will benefit educational and preservation programs at the Lewes Historical Society.
Several buildings on LHS campus will be open during the fair, including the Thompson Country Store and the Doctor’s Office, in addition to the Rabbit’s Ferry House and the Midway School. A purchase of a ticket on Saturday will give attendees free access to the Lewes History Museum, located in the Margaret H. Rollins Community Center at 101 Adams Avenue, open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., along with the historic Cannonball House, which currently houses the “Breaking Britannia’s Grasp” exhibition.
For more information, contact the Lewes Historical Society at (302) 645-7670 or visit historiclewes.org.