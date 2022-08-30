The Friends of the Lewes Public Library will hold a History & Antiquarian Book Sale on Friday, Sept. 16, from 4 to 6 p.m., and Saturday, Sept. 17, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the library, at 111 Adams Street, Lewes.
More than 1,500 books on history and politics, as well as a wide selection of old, unusual and rare books — some dating back to the mid-1800s — will be available for purchase. Prices start at $3, with proceeds benefitting the library.
History books in the sale feature American history (including Civil War, World War I, World War II and the Vietnam War), Russian history (including the Soviet military), Chinese history, and biographies of important figures in U.S. and international history (presidents, military figures and others).
Through donations, the library has accumulated more than 500 antiquarian books to offer, including local interest, biography and history. The items will be sorted by category and protected by acid-free clear bags. Pricing for antiquarian books is set at 30-65 percent below online reseller prices.
“Our volunteers are still making amazing discoveries as they go through the donations,” said Candace Vessella, president of the Board for the Friends of the Lewes Public Library. “Collectors will find some real treasures — and at prices well below market value.”
Vessella noted that people in the Lewes area really appreciate books and tend to hold onto their favorites, but as residents downsize or books get left to estates, donating books to the library can really make a difference.
“We’re delighted to pass these wonderful books on to people who will appreciate them and, in the process, raise much-needed funds for our library.”
Admission to the sale is free, and all are welcome. Credit cards will be accepted for purchases of $10 or more. Everyone participating in the book sale is being encouraged to wear a mask.
The Friends of the Lewes Public Library is a 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to supporting the Lewes Public Library, its services, and programs through various activities, including fundraising events, volunteer support, programming support and book sales. Proceeds from the sale will be used for book and media purchases, library programming, special projects and other library needs. For more information, visit lewes.lib.de.us.