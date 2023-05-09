The Lewes Public Library, Lewes Junction Railroad & Bridge Association (LJRBA) and the Lewes Historical Society will celebrate National Train Day on Saturday, May 13, with a number of events at the Lewes Cultural Campus on Adams Avenue in Lewes.
The festivities will kick off with the Shoreline Garden Railroad Club’s train display in the children’s programming room in the library. Guests are welcome to stop in anytime between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. to view the display.
LJBRA’s ceremony to dedicate Lewes’ Little Red Caboose will begin at noon. The caboose, a recently restored 1917 Pennsylvania Railroad caboose, is now at home on the restored railroad track between the library and the history museum. The ceremony will feature invited speakers, recognition of supporters, the official christening of the caboose and a ceremonial driving of a golden spike into the track. The “Golden Spike” commemorates the historic day in 1869 when a golden spike was driven into the rails in Promontory, Utah, connecting the country from east to west.
Following the ceremony, the caboose will be open to the public for the first time since it was placed on the track in December 2022. Railroad-themed merchandise will be available for purchase to help raise funds for the LJRBA Golden Age of Railroading project.
Following the dedication, Alan Jensen, Lewes History Museum coordinator, will present “The Railroads and Lewes” at 1:30 p.m. at the Lewes History Museum. Jensen will discuss how railroads transformed the sleepy town of Lewes, as well as the story of Lewes native Benjamin Bradley, a conductor on the Queen Anne’s railroad for more than 30 years.
At 2:30 p.m., guests will be invited to head back over to the library for a conversation with Douglas Poore, author of “Abandoned Railroads of Delmarva (America Through Time).” Poore will discuss how railroads were the king of transportation, driving the industrial revolution and capitulating a number of sleepy Delmarva towns into hubs of commerce — and how all of that changed in the 1960s. Participants are being invited to support the author by purchasing a copy of the book. Books will also be available for sale and signing at the event.
For additional information about the events, visit the partner websites at lewesjunctionrr.org, historiclewes.org and lewes.lib.de.us.