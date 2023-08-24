Barbara Fornwalt of Fenwick Island wakes up every day and says to herself, “Let’s get going! Let’s do something!”
On Friday, Aug. 18, Fornwalt’s “something” was celebrating her 100th birthday.
And she did just that, in grand style. A mid-day birthday party at Harpoon Hanna’s with her family was, she said, “just wonderful. To be with them all, all together — all the differences and opinions set aside — all smiles.”
The celebration continued Friday afternoon, when it seemed half the town showed up to sing “Happy Birthday” to Fornwalt. Some neighbors were initially concerned when three Fenwick Island police cars rolled down Essex Street, sirens blazing — but it was just the Town’s way of announcing Fornwalt’s big day and calling all residents to join in celebrating with her.
Then, Freddy Mitchell approached Fornwalt as she stood on her porch with family members to greet the crowd. Mitchell, 82, wore a white Elvis-style jumpsuit and after the crowd sang “Happy Birthday,” he saluted her with a personalized song beginning with “100 candles” and ending with “We love you so!” Fornwalt listened with a big smile on her face, clasping her hands together with joy as she watched the tribute unfold on her front lawn.
The Coastal Point caught up with Fornwalt for a chat after her busy weekend. She spoke about her life with her late husband, Max, and with their children, Barbara, Max and Scott.
After 100 years, Fornwalt certainly has a lot to remember. Asked about her earliest memory, she answered without hesitation: “I was looking out the third-floor window, down at a lovely piece of land and seeing people dancing around a maypole. I was in a bed with sides on it and the window was right beside me, and I could look down and see that.”
Fornwalt, whose maiden name was Longacre, was born in Philadelphia, but she grew up in the suburb of Lansdowne. School, she said, was a highlight of her childhood.
“Excellent,” she said. “I loved every second of it.”
Her favorite subject?
“I just loved everything.”
After she graduated from high school in 1942, she said Max Fornwalt went into the U.S. Navy while they were dating. They married before he left to serve in the Pacific, and she worked for General Electric in Philadelphia while he was overseas.
Upon his return, Max Fornwalt also worked for General Electric, and the Fornwalts eventually moved to Connecticut. The family bought their home in Fenwick Island in the late 1970s and eventually retired there.
Education has always played an important role in Fornwalt’s life, she said, whether formal or informal. At one point, she attended the Philadelphia College of Art to study metalsmithing. Why metalsmithing?
“I liked it,” she said.
She recalled that when she turned 50, she decided, “For every year of my life, I was going to pick a subject that I had never studied, a place I’d never been… one subject every year. So I have studied endlessly, in all different places. I have taken trips to Europe, three times — all of these because I hadn’t been there before. I have studied in colleges. I have studied in high school. I have studied on my own.
“I am down here now, still studying,” she said. “I am studying Spanish right now, because every place you turn, people are speaking Spanish. I had not studied Spanish, and I want to know it. There you go.”
“So, these 50-some years, I was learning something brand new,” she said. “There’s so much around you. So much to see.”
Her next adventure? Perhaps kayaking.
“These little flat boats, you go all over the place. They do have some that’ll take two people. So I told them I want to come and get a ride,” Fornwalt said.
She said she has been on “all kinds of boats,” but never a kayak. In 1941, she recalled, “I was a Mariner Girl Scout, and we took a two-masted schooner down the Chesapeake. That was one of the best trips I ever took.”
While her love of learning has been a strong theme in her long life, Fornwalt said, “My kids are the love of my life.” Grandchildren and great-grandchildren, as well, now bring her joy.
Having her family around her, and being feted by townspeople as well, made her 100th birthday “really wonderful,” she said, recalling how her son Scott stood on her front steps and called out, “Who wants a cupcake?
“And the hands! Men and women and kids put up hands! And I hope all of them got a cupcake. It was a fun day. A good day,” Fornwalt said.
At 100, how would she sum up her life?
“I’m still movin’,” she said with a laugh. “It’s no different.”