Members of Ocean City (Md.) American Legion Post 166 received instruction at their January meeting on how to use the Post’s Automatic External Defibrillator (AED) from 3rd Assistant Fire Chief Jordan Braniff of the Ocean City Volunteer Fire Company.
Braniff also is a nurse practitioner in the Tidal Health System.
The AED is life-saving equipment used to revive an individual suffering cardiac arrest. The Post has an AED on-site, in the event it is needed.
More information on American Legion Post 166 can be found at www.alpost166.org; on Facebook; by calling (410) 289-3166; or by email to ALPost166@comcast.net.