Legal expert Laurence Tribe will brings a discussion of his law career to the Lewes area on March 8 in an online discussion hosted by Lewes Public Library Distinguished Lecturer Ronald Collins.
Considered one of the world’s leading authorities in constitutional law, Tribe is the Carl M. Loeb University Professor and a professor of constitutional law at Harvard Law School. He has argued 35 cases before the Supreme Court and helped write the constitutions of South Africa, the Czech Republic and the Marshall Islands. In addition to his decades of teaching, he has authored more than 115 books and articles, including his celebrated treatise “American Constitutional Law,” which has been cited more than any other legal text since 1950.
Tribe appears as part of the “Lives in the Law” online lecture series, in which guests reflect on their lives in the law and how their work bears on some of the most controversial issues of our time.
Of Tribe, Collins, who is the creator of the series, said, “Laurence Tribe is the law’s Enlightenment persona of our times. When it comes to constitutional law — practiced in courtrooms, argued in the Supreme Court, taught in law schools, discussed in scholarly works, and heeded by informed lawmakers and executive officials — Tribe has no equal in modern American jurisprudence. He has been, and continues to be, a major and influential figure in our constitutional system of government.”
The live, Zoom-based discussion begins at 5 p.m. on Monday, March 8, and is free to the public. Registration is required at the Lewes Public Library’s website. Visit the Virtual Programs for Adults page of the library’s website (lewes.lib.de.us) to register. The program is meant for laypersons and specialists alike, with questions and comments from the audience encouraged.
Collins is the former Harold S. Shefelman Scholar at the University of Washington Law School. He served as a Supreme Court Fellow for Chief Justice Warren Burger and is editor of the weekly blog “First Amendment News.” Collins also serves on the editorial board of SCOTUSblog and is the author of books ranging in topics from free speech to artificial intelligence and campaign finance law. He is co-director of the Lewes Public Library History Book Festival and is the library’s first Distinguished Lecturer.
For additional information, visit lewes.lib.de.us.
Laurence Tribe profile picture