You might have seen articles or social media posts pleading with you to “leave the leaves.” But what does that mean, anyway? And how can you do that, and not have your HOA come visit, or your neighbors start getting nervous?
Like many things we do in the garden, a fall clean-up to remove leaves is somewhat for aesthetic reasons, not because it’s good for plants or the garden. (Please note: This advice is not for vegetable gardens, where the requirements are a little different.) Many gardening practices sound like they make sense but are not shown to be beneficial by research.
Cleaning up is not a natural process. When leaves fall from the trees, they create the best mulch you can get. They insulate roots from cold or heat. They are nature’s own excellent fertilizer, full of nutrients. Fallen leaves are one of the best ways to build beautiful soil, especially important for those of us living in new developments where the existing topsoil was scraped away to build our houses. Those leaves break down and are incorporated into the soil by earthworms and other detrivores (an animal that eats detritus) and soil microorganisms. This is a natural part of the soil-building process.
Did you know that, unlike monarch butterflies, most butterflies and moths don’t migrate? They overwinter here as eggs, or larvae, and many do that in leaf litter. Woolybears snuggle into dried leaves, as do fritillaries, swallowtails and luna moths. Queen bumblebees burrow into the top inch of soil and need that leaf blanket to shelter them. Many lizards and other insect-eaters also need the protection of leaves.
Besides leaves, other plant parts are equally important to the critters around us in winter: small birds love coneflower, blackeyed Susan or sunflower seedheads, so you don’t need to cut them down until spring. Their seeds are high in nutritious fats and nutrients.
Many animals and birds use dried ornamental grass blades for shelter or nesting material. Many native bees need ornamental grass to lay their eggs. So consider leaving the rest of your garden as well and cutting back the dried perennials and grasses in early spring.
There is one caveat, however — leaves can smother a lawn if they are too thick. So, on the lawn, run your mower, set fairly high, over them a few times, rather than raking or blowing them; the fine leaf bits will settle in between the grass blades and quickly decompose, improving the soil there. No noisy, polluting leafblowers, greener grass! Win win!
Also, leave the leaves on your garden, but if you can, make sure they don’t make a dense, wet mat. This can smother the plants underneath, so clear them off the crowns of your perennials if they are very thick.
If you live in an HOA with strict regulations, you can still garden for wildlife and the environment. As mentioned, mow the leaves into the lawn, or ask your landscaper to — a green, tidy lawn will go a long way toward appeasing the powers that be and keeping your yard looking neat, and once mowed, those leaves will be practically invisible. Keep the most visible areas of your yard mulched, with your perennials cut back and shrubs tidied up, if you need to, in the “public” area of your garden. Make the wilder areas in the back, or behind taller plants or a shed.
Just leaving even one wild area is a huge benefit, try having one this fall!