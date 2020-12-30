The League of Women Voters of Sussex County (LWVSCDE) will hold its first virtual happy hour of 2021 at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 19.
The topic for the afternoon conversation will be an update on educational equity issues in Delaware, focusing on the terms of the recent settlement agreement between Gov. John Carney and the plaintiffs in the lawsuit filed by Delawareans for Educational Opportunity and the NAACP of Delaware. A question-and-answer period will follow an informal presentation by members of the Social Policy Committee, headed by Janet Ambrose.
LWVSCDE happy hours are open to anyone interested in learning about and sharing their views on current local and state issues. The League is a non-partisan organization dedicated to voter education and active participation in government.
Go to www.sussexlwv.org to register for the Zoom happy hour or to learn more about educational equity issues in Delaware.