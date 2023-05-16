LBWC visits What Is Your Voice

At the December meeting of the Lord Baltimore Women’s Club, the guest speaker was Jacqueline Sterbach, the president of What Is Your Voice, an organization that fights back against family and domestic violence, and teen dating violence. At that time, she was presented with a check from the club for $1,000 and an additional $500 from a longtime member’s family.
“Her presentation was extremely moving and enlightening, and led to several Lord Baltimore members — Carolyn Pesce, president; Barb Sunderlin, director; Betsy Christian, treasurer; and Janet Reid, publicity — being invited to tour their facility on April 13,” representatives said.
The LBWC members were updated on the ongoing projects for their future growth, such as providing food and baby supplies for Sussex County women and children in need. The LBWC is committed to raising additional funds to provide further assistance to their organization and during this visit presented an additional $1,200, representatives said.