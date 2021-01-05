Donations from its “Angel Jar” recently made it possible for the Lord Baltimore Women’s Club (LBWC) of Ocean View to contribute to Beebe Healthcare’s South Coastal Cancer Center in Millville.
“We wanted our Angel Jar donations to help local women who are unable to purchase items such as wigs and other fashion accessories as they undergo cancer treatments at Beebe Healthcare’s South Coastal Cancer Center,” said Carolyn Pesce, president of LBWC. “This outreach will support a lot to women who are battling cancer with the help of the compassionate medical and nursing staffs at Beebe.”
At its monthly meetings, LBWC members donate to the Angel Jar to support groups such as the Boys & Girls Club of Millsboro; Paws for People, a pet therapy organization; and Delaware’s Read Aloud program.
The Lord Baltimore Women’s Club (LBWC), based in Ocean View, was officially chartered in 1934, with the mission of contributing to and fostering the quality of life in Sussex County through targeted donations. Those interested in further information about Lord Baltimore Women’s Club may contact the organization at lordbaltimorewc@gmail.com.