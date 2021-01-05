The Lord Baltimore Women’s Club presents its donations at Beebe Healthcare’s South Coastal Cancer Center. Pictured, from left, are: back row, Beebe Oncology Nurse Manager Ella-Mae Shupe; Foundation Gift Officer Diane Barlow; Barb Sunderlin, director of LBWC; and Carolyn Pesce, LBWC president; and, front row, Beebe Medical Foundation President Tom Protack, and Lynne Kyle, Pat Nitzsche and Kathy Salamone, all of the LBWC.